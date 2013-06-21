HONG KONG, June 21 PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia delayed an up to $177 million an initial public offering because of recent stock market declines, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The sharia lender hasn't decided on a new timetable for the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Muamalat had already lowered the indicative price range on the deal to 575-675 rupiah from the original 625-975 rupiah, to try and drum up demand.

CIMB and Bahana Securities were hired to underwrite the IPO. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)