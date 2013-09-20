* Internal memo sent to Newmont staff due to 2014 export ban
concerns
* Newmont has to start developing contingency plans, says
memo
* Average 20-23 percent of copper concentrate shipped to
domestic smelter
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Sept 20 Newmont Mining Corp,
the world's second-largest gold producer, has warned employees
at its giant Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in Indonesia it
will start making contingency plans ahead of a possible export
ban next year.
With a current account deficit at a near-record high, the
Indonesian government is scrambling to ease nationalistic
resource rules that were passed more than a year ago, including
a ban on mineral ore exports from January 2014.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is the world's top exporter
of nickel ore, thermal coal and refined tin, and home to the
world second-biggest copper mine.
Newmont issued an internal memo to employees this week
informing them that while talks continue with the government on
the 2014 regulation, contingency plans will start to be
developed, Rubi Purnomo, head of corporate communications for
Newmont in Indonesia said in an emailed response to Reuters.
"We felt that our employees needed to be informed that we
have to start developing contingency plans in the event that the
export of copper concentrate is banned, including the worst case
scenario of ceasing operations at Batu Hijau," Purnomo said.
The Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has
initiated talks with lawmakers to revise the 2009 law that
requires mineral ores to be processed domestically before
export, starting from January 2014.
One option being discussed is to allow limited exports from
companies that have already made investments or signed
agreements to process ore domestically, such as PT Perusahaan
Perseroan Aneka Tambang (Antam).
"We have had meetings with numerous ministries, and are
working on arrangements to supply copper concentrate with three
companies that plan to build copper smelters in Indonesia,"
Purnomo added.
"However, we have not yet received confirmation of our right
to export copper concentrate as specified in our CoW (contract
of work), after Jan. 12, 2014.
A second option being considered by the government, is to
delay the ban and instead increase the ore export tax by as much
as 50 percent from the current 20 percent, the Indonesian Mining
Association says.
Attributable copper production at Batu Hijau was 76 million
pounds last year, with attributable gold output at 33,000
ounces, according to Newmont's website.
Copper production in 2013 is forecast to be between 75-90
million pounds, with an average 20-23 percent of copper
concentrate production from Batu Hijau shipped to Indonesia's
only copper smelter, PT Smelting in East Java, Purnomo said.
Newmont has been caught in a lengthy legal battle between
business-backed local government and central authorities for the
right to buy a stake it is divesting in the Batu Hijau mine in
West Nusatenggara province.
Newmont, which also has mines in Africa, Australia, Canada
and the United States, operates the Indonesian mine in
partnership with Japan's Sumitomo Corp.