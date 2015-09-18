(Adds Newmont comments)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Sept 18 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed beyond
Friday unless the U.S. miner submits a progress update to the
government on its plans to develop a domestic smelter, a mine
ministry official said.
Newmont, Indonesia's second-largest copper miner, reached an
agreement with the government a year ago to develop local
mineral processing facilities to end an eight-month tax dispute
that halted exports.
The past month has seen a number of output cuts at copper
mines in response to prices mired at six-year lows, and a
sustained export stoppage at Newmont could help support prices.
"Newmont hasn't submitted their smelter progress," Bambang
Gatot, director general of coal and minerals at the energy and
mineral resources ministry told reporters on Friday.
"If they don't submit it, they won't get a recommendation
for an export permit," said Gatot, adding that Newmont would
need approval from his ministry before an export permit could
then be issued by the trade ministry.
Indonesia had imposed a hefty export tax in January 2014 as
part of moves to force all miners to develop domestic smelters,
which would bring bigger returns for the government from
Indonesia's mineral resources.
"We are now still working to fulfill all requirements to
obtain an export recommendation letter from the ministry of
energy and mineral resources, and the export permit from the
ministry of trade, which will be expired on September 22,"
Newmont spokesman Rubi Purnomo told Reuters in an email.
Newmont is forecast by the Indonesian government to produce
500,000 tonnes of copper and gold concentrate in 2015 "at most",
up from 400,000 tonnes in 2014.
Newmont, which experienced similar problems obtaining a new
six-month permit from the government in March, has previously
said multiple studies show its Batu Hijau mine cannot sustain a
smelter on its own.
The Indonesian government has urged Newmont and Indonesia's
biggest copper miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc to work
together on a new smelter.
Freeport, which runs one of the world's largest copper mines
in the eastern region of Papua, has seen its exports hindered
over the past month by new payment rules for buyers, the closure
of the company's only domestic smelter and the El Nino weather
pattern.
