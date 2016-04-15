JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesian state miners may
partner with a consortium including prominent businessman Arifin
Panigoro to buy a stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local
operations, an official at the state enterprises ministry said
on Friday.
Panigoro's group has offered to buy a controlling stake in
PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which runs Indonesia's second-biggest
copper and gold mine, in a deal that industry insiders have said
could reach $2 billion.
The state miners are currently in talks with Panigoro's
group, Fajar Harry Sampurno, deputy for mining, strategic
industries and media at the state enterprises ministry, told
Reuters by phone.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Yuddy Cahya; Writing by
Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)