* Deal expected to be announced this week -Panigoro
* President Widodo approves of deal -Panigoro
* Panigoro says deal is aimed at business diversification
* Deal to involve debt and equity, valued around $2 bln
-source
* Medco Energi shares surge 17 pct
(Adds Medco Energi's share price rise, analyst comments,
background.)
By Hidayat Setiaji and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, April 5 An Indonesian group including
prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro has agreed to buy a
controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local metals
operations in a deal that industry insiders say could reach $2
billion.
Panigoro, the founder of oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi
Internasional Tbk, told reporters of the planned
purchase on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday. The deal will
be announced this week, he said.
He added that Indonesian President Joko Widodo approves of
the deal to buy the stake in the local Newmont unit, Newmont
Nusa Tenggara, as it is "in (the) national interest".
The purchase follows a pattern of Indonesia asserting more
domestic control over existing and planned projects in its
resource sector. Indonesia has decreed that foreign-owned mining
companies should halt mineral exports in favour of building
sites to produce and export higher-value refined metals.
Panigoro did not mention if the purchase will be through
Medco, but the company's shares surged as much as 17 percent on
Tuesday to the highest since August last year.
More than 27 million Medco shares were traded, 4.7 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days. The broader
Jakarta stock exchange was up 0.2 percent.
Panigoro expressed an interest in buying a 76 percent stake
in the Newmont unit with his partners, according to comments
from the Indonesian coordinating minister for maritime affairs
and resources in November.
Panigoro declined on Tuesday to disclose the size of the
deal, but said it is aimed at business diversification.
However, a source with knowledge of the matter said the deal
is valued around $2 billion. The transaction will involve debt
and equity, said the source who declined to be identified as he
was not authorized to speak to the media.
Newmont Nusa Tenggara operates the open pit Batu Hijau mine,
the second-biggest copper mine in Indonesia. Its stakeholders
include New York-listed Newmont Mining, Japan's Sumitomo Corp
and Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources Minerals, controlled
by the family-owned conglomerate Bakrie Group.
There has been some nationalist sentiment behind the
government's orders to foreign mining companies to divest some
shares, said Paul Rowland, a Jakarta-based political analyst at
Reformasi Weekly.
Newmont had clashed with the Indonesian government in 2014
over implementation of its rules on mineral processing. Newmont
also has an obligation to divest a 7 percent stake to the
government.
However, the purchase could also make economic sense as
copper prices may have hit their low point.
"I think the timing of the deal is right because valuations
are more attractive. If Panigoro buys the asset when copper
prices are bottoming out, then he can enjoy the upside, said
Isnaputra Iskandar, Indonesia research head at broker Maybank
Kim Eng Securities.
When asked to respond to Panigoro's comments, Newmont's
Indonesia unit referred to an emailed statement that it issued
on Friday, saying Newmont and Sumitomo were in discussions with
"certain interested parties", but "none has secured fully
committed financing or final deal terms" at this time.
A spokesman for Sumitomo Corp declined to comment, while
Bumi Resources Minerals did not give an immediate comment. Medco
Energi's corporate secretary did not respond to text messages or
answer phone calls.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Eveline Danubrata; Additional
reporting by Fergus Jensen and Fransiska Nangoy and Yuka
Obayashi in TOKYO; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)