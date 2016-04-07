JAKARTA, April 7 An Indonesian group has
obtained a $750 million loan from two state-owned banks to help
finance its purchase of a controlling stake in Newmont Mining
Corp's Indonesian operations, Basis Point reported on
Thursday.
The two-year loan, which is equally split between PT Bank
Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk
, was signed last week, reported Basis Point, a Thomson
Reuters publication, citing people familiar with the matter.
The pricing of the financing is more than 500 basis points
above Libor, one of the sources said, declining to be identified
as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Prominent Indonesian businessman Arifin Panigoro, a key
member of the buyers group and a founder of Jakarta-listed oil
and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, told
reporters on Tuesday the deal is expected to be announced this
week.
Panigoro declined to disclose the value of the deal, but
people familiar with the matter said it is worth around $2
billion and will involve debt and equity.
A spokesman for Bank Mandiri declined to comment on the
loan, while Bank Negara Indonesia and Medco Energi did not
provide immediate comment.
Shareholders of Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which operates
Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, include New
York-listed Newmont Mining, Japan's Sumitomo Corp and
Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources Minerals, part of the
Bakrie Group.
($1 = 13,155.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Chienmi Wong and Prakash Chakravarti of LPC in
HONG KONG and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting
by Fergus Jensen)