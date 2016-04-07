JAKARTA, April 7 An Indonesian group has obtained a $750 million loan from two state-owned banks to help finance its purchase of a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian operations, Basis Point reported on Thursday.

The two-year loan, which is equally split between PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk , was signed last week, reported Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, citing people familiar with the matter.

The pricing of the financing is more than 500 basis points above Libor, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Prominent Indonesian businessman Arifin Panigoro, a key member of the buyers group and a founder of Jakarta-listed oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, told reporters on Tuesday the deal is expected to be announced this week.

Panigoro declined to disclose the value of the deal, but people familiar with the matter said it is worth around $2 billion and will involve debt and equity.

A spokesman for Bank Mandiri declined to comment on the loan, while Bank Negara Indonesia and Medco Energi did not provide immediate comment.

Shareholders of Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which operates Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, include New York-listed Newmont Mining, Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources Minerals, part of the Bakrie Group.

($1 = 13,155.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Chienmi Wong and Prakash Chakravarti of LPC in HONG KONG and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen)