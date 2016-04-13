* Businessman asks court to freeze Pukuafu's 17.8 pct stake

* Suit could hold up Panigoro group's bid to control Newmont unit (Adds details from Newmont's financial statement)

By Eveline Danubrata and Yuddy Cahya

JAKARTA, April 12 An Indonesian businessman has filed a request to a Jakarta court to put a hold on any deal that would involve a nearly 18 percent stake held by a local company in Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian operations.

Gustaaf Merukh owns a stake in local company PT Pukuafu Indah and is suing other Pukuafu shareholders, including his own relatives, according to court documents dated Feb. 5 seen by Reuters and an interview with his spokesman.

Merukh says these shareholders faked his consent to use Pukuafu's 17.8 percent stake in Newmont's local unit, PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), as collateral to get a $600 million loan in 2012 from the U.S. parent, Choky Simanjuntak, head of Merukh's legal and public relations team, told Reuters by phone.

Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said in an email that "it appears the suit is about the fact the PTNNT (Newmont Nusa Tenggara) took out a $600 million revolver loan with a consortium of banks and not about a loan to PTPI (Pukuafu)".

In its 2012 annual report, Newmont said Newmont Nusa Tenggara entered into a revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks, effective from May 2011. Certain assets of Newmont Nusa Tenggara were pledged as collateral, it said.

Independent lawyers say Merukh's request could hamper the effort of another Indonesian group - which includes prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro - to buy a controlling stake in NNT, operator of Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine.

Merukh has asked the Jakarta court to prevent any deal involving Pukuafu's stake before he receives compensation for having his rights "eliminated", among other claims, according to the court documents.

"We would like to advise investors who are interested in NNT shares to hold themselves back until this court process is resolved," Simanjuntak said.

The court has not made a decision yet, Simanjuntak said.

Panigoro, a founder of Jakarta-listed oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Tbk, said his group's deal - possibly worth $2 billion according to industry insiders - to get control of Newmont's local unit was expected to be announced last week, but it did not materialize.

Calls to Pukuafu's office were answered by operators who said the company's executives were not available. Panigoro also was not immediately available.

If any potential buyers want a controlling stake in NNT, an issuance of an "attachment order" that freezes Pukuafu's 17.8 percent interest would not necessarily prevent them from achieving their objective if other shareholders were willing to sell, Bill Sullivan, licensed foreign advocate with Christian Teo & Partners, said in an email.

However, potential buyers "may still be cautious about closing the deal to buy a controlling stake in NNT as long as there is an unresolved legal dispute involving a significant block of NNT shares," Sullivan added.

"The attachment order should not be granted until after the first hearing of Merukh's claim and following the respondents being given the opportunity to present their arguments against an attachment order being made, a process that could take several weeks at least," he said.

NNT's stakeholders include Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources Minerals, controlled by the family-owned conglomerate Bakrie Group. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Yuddy Cahya and Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in VANCOUVER; editing by Tom Hogue, G Crosse)