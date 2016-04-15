* Panigoro's group has offered to buy Newmont stake

* Govt may set up state mining holding firm

* State miners in talks with Panigoro group -official

* Newmont shareholder's legal battle may complicate deal (Adds comment from SOE minister, background)

JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesian state miners may team up with a consortium including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local operations, an official at the state enterprises ministry said on Friday.

Panigoro's group offered to buy a controlling stake in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which runs Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, in a deal that industry insiders have said could reach $2 billion.

The state miners are currently in talks with Panigoro's group, Fajar Harry Sampurno, deputy for mining, strategic industries and media at the state enterprises ministry, told Reuters by phone.

State Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno separately told reporters on Friday that she sees Newmont's asset as "quite a good mine".

The senior executive of state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) previously said the state enterprises ministry may set up a state-owned mining holding company that could buy foreign-owned shares in mining firms.

Antam and PT Inalum may join other state miners to form the holding company, Antam President Director Tedy Badrujaman said.

However, any deal for control of Newmont's Indonesian unit may be hampered by an ongoing legal battle between a local company that owns 17.8 percent of the miner and one of its shareholders.

Indonesian businessman Gustaaf Merukh had sued other PT Pukuafu Indah shareholders, including his own relatives, over an alleged $600 million loan agreement in 2012.

Any transaction involving Pukuafu's stake in Newmont Nusa Tenggara is "not legally sound" until Merukh's rights are compensated, he told Reuters by phone on Wednesday.

