* Newmont says exports 30,000 T from Indonesia on Monday
* Refined copper seen in 226,000 T surplus in 2014-Reuters
poll
(Adds Newmont Indonesia spokesman's comments, copper market
impact)
By Michael Taylor and Melanie Burton
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, Sept 30 Newmont Mining Corp
sent out its first copper concentrate shipment from
Indonesia this week that ended a nine-month hiatus, highlighting
a ramp up in copper mine supply that is expected to tip the
market into surplus this year.
U.S.-based miners Newmont and Freeport-McMoRan Inc
halted exports in January after Indonesia imposed a hefty export
tax that the miners said violated their mining contracts.
The export tax was part of moves to force all miners to
develop local mineral processing facilities, which would bring
bigger returns for the government from Indonesia's mineral
resources.
Newmont signed a key deal to resolve the export dispute with
the Indonesian government early in September and expects to be
fully operational at its Batu Hijau mine within six to eight
weeks. It had halted production in June.
"We've exported 30,000 tonnes," Newmont Indonesia spokesman
Rubi Purnomo told Reuters in a text message, adding that the
shipment was made late on Monday.
The country's largest producer, Freeport, resumed shipments
in early August after it agreed with the government on an
initial road map for building processing capability in the
country.
Freeport's open-pit mining was facing a week-long suspension
as an investigation takes place into a fatal mining accident at
the weekend. But traders said they expected Freeport to continue
shipping concentrate from its stockpiles.
"A one week stoppage isn't going to make too much of a dent
- they've got some pretty huge port stocks," one Singapore-based
concentrate trader said.
Freeport said in mid-August it had built up a 140,000-tonne
stockpile and that it expects total copper concentrate
production to reach 1.8 million tonnes this year, down from an
expected 2.2 million tonnes, with exports of about 700,000
tonnes.
As a result of boom time investment, new mine supply from
around the world is feeding into the market and is expected to
result in a surplus, weighted towards the end of the year.
Goldman Sachs said this month it expects copper to fall to
$6,600/t on a three- and six-month horizon, and $6,200/t on a
12-month horizon.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
at around $6,743 a tonne on Tuesday and was facing its steepest
monthly loss since March. It is down 8.4 percent year to date.
Cashing in on improving mine supply, Pan Pacific Copper,
Japan's biggest copper smelter, aims to raise by more than 9
percent the processing fees it charges sellers of raw material
concentrate in 2015, a senior executive said on Monday.
Higher charges are typically seen when concentrate supply
rises or when smelter capacity thins. Last year the fees were at
$92 per tonne and 9.2 cents per pound.
For the first six months of the year, the global refined
copper market was in a 526,000 tonnes deficit compared with a
139,000 tonnes surplus in the same period a year earlier, the
International Copper Study Group said.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 226,000-tonne surplus
this year.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini in Jakarta; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)