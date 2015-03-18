(Recasts, adds detail, quotes)

JAKARTA, March 18 Newmont Mining Corp's Indonesian copper export permit has been extended for six months, a mining ministry official said on Wednesday, after the company gave assurances over its commitment to build a smelter with Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

"We have issued recommendation for extension of the export permit of Newmont," Sukhyar, the ministry's director general, told reporters on Wednesday. "I (have) already signed the recommendation.

"Newmont gave us (a) proposal of their commitment to build a joint smelter with Freeport."

Newmont's export quota is set at 477,000 tonnes until Sept. 19, Sukhyar said, adding that eight other mining companies had received export permits for 2015.

Newmont could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

The Indonesian government indicated this month that Newmont's copper export permit would not be renewed beyond March 19 unless it struck a deal with Freeport to invest in the planned smelter.

