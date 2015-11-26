(Corrects spelling of name of Medco Energi Internasional owner
Arifin Panigoro throughout)
JAKARTA Nov 25 The owner of Indonesia's Medco
Energi Internasional, Arifin Panigoro, is seeking
government approval to acquire a 76 percent stake in the
Indonesian unit of Newmont Mining Corp, resources
minister Rizal Ramli was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
"There is an opportunity, and it is in Newmont's copper and
gold mine, which is currently controlled by Newmont America and
Sumitomo and there is an Indonesian partner, the Merukh
family, and others," Ramli told the Kompas.com domestic news
portal.
The stake was valued at $2.2 billion by Panigoro, who was
looking to diversify his investments amid declining oil prices,
Ramli said.
A spokesman from Ramli's office confirmed his comments to
Kompas.com and said that Panigoro had expressed an interest in
buying the Newmont stake.
Outgoing Medco CEO Lukman Mahfoedz could not confirm the
report. A spokesman for Newmont in Indonesia did not respond
immediately to requests for comment on the matter.
