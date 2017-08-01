FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Indonesian govt recommends nickel ore export permits for 2 mln T
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Playing underwater in Croatia
Photos
Playing underwater in Croatia
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering
Commentary
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 1, 2017 / 8:24 AM / in a day

Indonesian govt recommends nickel ore export permits for 2 mln T

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mining ministry has recommended that two companies be issued nickel export permits for a combined 2 million tonnes, an official said on Tuesday.

The ministry recommended 1.5 million tonnes of nickel exports for PT Trimegah Bangun Persada and half of a million tonnes for PT Gane Permai Sentosa, ministry official Bambang Susigit, told Reuters.

The Trade Ministry typically issues the exports permit based on the recommendation from the mining ministry. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.