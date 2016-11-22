JAKARTA Nov 22 Indonesia will cut the royalty
charged on sales of processed and refined nickel to 2 percent
from 4 percent, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday,
referring to a revision of government rules on non-tax revenue
from the coal and minerals sector.
The revised regulation was currently being checked by the
law and human rights ministry, said Coal and Minerals Director
General Bambang Gatot, adding that royalties for other metals
would also change under the new rules, but stopped short of
saying when the new regulation would be released.
"This is for miners like Vale," Gatot said, referring to
Indonesia's top nickel producer.
