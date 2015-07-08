JAKARTA, July 8 Nickel producers in Indonesia
may only build half of the 12 new smelters anticipated this year
and some may not commence production immediately due to low
global prices, a senior industry official said.
Indonesia, which had been China's top nickel ore supplier,
brought in export restrictions last year aimed at forcing mining
firms to build smelting and processing facilities so the country
could earn more from raw ores and concentrates.
I.D. Susantyo, chairman of the Indonesian Nickel
Association, expected only five or six nickel smelters would be
completed by the end of the year. That is half the number
anticipated by the mining ministry in April.
Susantyo said not all of the smelters built this year would
start production as global prices drop to six-year lows of
around $10,700 a tonne, nearly half of their peak last year.
"With nickel prices dropping like this, even though they are
completed, they may not be able to produce because the market
price is lower than the cost of production," he said.
"Investors must think if their investments can make a return
within two or three years. If this won't happen, they won't
invest."
To produce one tonne of nickel in Indonesia, it costs
producers around $14,000 a tonne with blast furnace technology
and $13,000 a tonne using electric furnaces, he said.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Randy Fabi;
Editing by Ed Davies)