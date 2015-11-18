* Developers say projects delayed until prices improve
* Several projects need refinancing - ministry official
* Still expects seven smelters to be built in 2016
(Recasts, updates throughout)
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, Nov 18 Nickel smelter developers are
putting projects on hold as they struggle to get financing with
metal prices near their lowest in more than a decade, industry
and government stakeholders said on Wednesday.
Indonesia was the world's top exporter of nickel ore until
2014 when it banned shipments in an effort to push miners to
develop downstream, or mineral processing, industries.
With abundant reserves of relatively high quality ore
investors say there is potential for developing nickel smelters
in Indonesia, but the current market is challenging.
"Banks, primarily government banks, are allergic to
providing support, credit (and) working capital etc to miners,"
Joseph Renyut, an advisor to smelter operator Cahaya Modern
Metal Industri, told Reuters on the sidelines of a nickel
industry conference in Jakarta.
Indonesia's mining ministry has received applications for
smelter permits from at least 30 companies but several of the
projects have been postponed or delayed, a mining ministry
official who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters.
"Several need refinancing because investors have stopped.
Most are from China and China is in crisis," he said on
Wednesday. "If they are built they won't be economical so they
are waiting."
But he said the government still expects at least seven
smelters to be built next year. Another official said the
government expects to add at least 767,000 tonnes of ferronickel
production capacity in 2016. Nickel is extensively used to make
stainless steel and other corrosion-resistant alloys.
Wahyu Prasetyo, deputy project manager at Karyatama Konawe
Utama, a subsidiary of China Hanking Group, said his company
wanted to expand from a pilot project to a 40,000 tonne high
grade ferronickel smelter in North Konawe, Sulawesi.
"The big one is still under study because we're trying to
get the process cost lower than LME prices," he said, referring
to London benchmark nickel prices. "We're struggling to get
financing."
Titon Mineral Utama CEO Warsito Hans Tanudjaja said his
company had also invested in a small-scale nickel pig iron
smelter but was facing similar difficulties expanding and was
also waiting for nickel prices to improve.
"When the market comes back we'll be more ready than the
others," he said adding that his company needed LME nickel
prices to climb above $10,500 per tonne.
LME nickel was not far from its weakest in more than
a decade below $8,850 a tonne on Wednesday, following a more
than 2 percent slide on Tuesday.
Complicated permitting and licensing issues coupled with
uncertainties over rules and poor communication between central
and regional levels of government are also holding back
projects.
"Lots of gymnastics needs to be involved for this to
happen," Prime Minerals Chief Operating Officer Pawel
Lis told Reuters.
A 3.5 trillion rupiah ($253.64 million) smelter project in
Halmahera is also waiting for government financing, an official
at Indonesia's state-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
(Antam) told Reuters.
"If we get lucky maybe we'll get the last (cash injection)
for this budget year," said Taofik Hidayat, Antam's vice
president of risk management.
($1 = 13,799 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Susan Thomas)