JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's president has
assured Norway, which has pledged up to $1 billion in aid to
help preserve the Southeast Asian country's forests, that he is
as committed to the environment as his predecessor, the
Norwegian prime minister told Reuters.
Soon after coming into office in October, President Joko
Widodo dissolved the independent National Reducing Emissions
from Deforestation and Forest Degradation Agency, merging it
with the Environment and Forestry Ministry.
That raised concern among green activists that Indonesia
might be rolling back on its climate deal with Norway, signed in
2010 by former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
"We also have been a bit anxious about whether the new
government would continue at the same pace as the old
government. I think they are back on track," Norwegian Prime
Minister Erna Solberg said in an interview late on Tuesday after
meeting with Widodo in Jakarta.
Indonesia imposed a temporary moratorium on clearing forests
as part of the deal with Norway. A government official said
earlier this month the Widodo administration would extend the
ban.
Under the deal, Indonesia will receive payments based on the
amount of reduced deforestation. But environmental groups say
forest clearing has accelerated due to an expansion in mining
and palm oil plantations.
"We have become more realistic on how fast you can achieve
results," said Solberg, adding that Indonesia needed "cultural
change" to successfully curb deforestation.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alan Raybould)