BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, July 1 The chief executive of Indonesia's Surya Semesta said on Wednesday that he was considering buying Rajawali Group's entire 21 pct stake in Nusantara Infrastructure and that any deal may include a partnership with Malaysia's Plus Expressways.
Rajawali previously said there were five bidders for its stake in Nusantara and it hoped to find a buyer by July.
Surya Semesta CEO Johannes Suriadjaja told reporters that he is interested in the stake so the company can expand its toll road business.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pVcfSW) Further company coverage: )