JAKARTA, July 1 The chief executive of Indonesia's Surya Semesta said on Wednesday that he was considering buying Rajawali Group's entire 21 pct stake in Nusantara Infrastructure and that any deal may include a partnership with Malaysia's Plus Expressways.

Rajawali previously said there were five bidders for its stake in Nusantara and it hoped to find a buyer by July.

Surya Semesta CEO Johannes Suriadjaja told reporters that he is interested in the stake so the company can expand its toll road business.

