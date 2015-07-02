* Surya Semesta CEO says may partner Malaysia's PLUS
Expressways
* Five bidders for Rajawali's Nusantara stake-Rajawali
* Surya Semesta keen to expand toll road business-CEO
(Adds no comment from UEM Group)
JAKARTA, July 2 The chief executive of
Indonesia's Surya Semesta said on Wednesday that he
was considering buying Rajawali Group's entire 21 percent stake
in Nusantara Infrastructure and that any deal may
include a partnership with Malaysia's PLUS Expressways
International Bhd.
PLUS Expressways is a unit of UEM Group, which is in turn a
unit of Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
. A spokeswoman for UEM Group declined to comment.
Rajawali previously said there were five bidders for its
stake in Nusantara and it hoped to find a buyer by July.
Surya Semesta CEO Johannes Suriadjaja told reporters that he
is interested in the stake so the company can expand its toll
road business.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan
Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing
by David Evans and Anand Basu)