JAKARTA May 21 ExxonMobil Corp's Cepu
oil block in Indonesia is expected to triple its production to
80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year, the
country's oil minister said on Wednesday.
Ramping up oil production from the Cepu block is vital to
the government's efforts to slow fuel imports, which has pushed
both the current account and fiscal balances into deficits.
The Cepu block, which currently produces 26,000-27,000 bpd,
should hit peak production of around 165,000 bpd sometime next
year, said Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik at
an energy conference.
