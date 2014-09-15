JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia expects crude output
from Exxon Mobil Corp's Cepu oil block to peak in July
or August next year, an official from the country's oil and gas
regulator said on Monday.
The Banyu Urip field, part of the Cepu block near Surabaya
in East Java, is expected to produce on average 119,000 barrels
per day (bpd) next year.
"It will reach a peak in the third quarter, or beginning in
July or August, at 165,000 bpd," said Johanes Widjonarko, head
of the regulator, SKKMigas.
Exxon is developing the Banyu Urip field along with state
energy firm Pertamina.
With contribution from Cepu, Indonesia is targeting total
crude output of 845,000 bpd in 2015.
