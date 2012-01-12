Jan 12 Chevron Corp plans to drill 380 new oil wells in Indonesia this year, to add 11,200 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, the country's upstream oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Thursday.

The U.S. firm, the leading oil producer in Indonesia, is also planning to rework 211 of its existing wells to produce an additional 4,200 bpd of oil.

BPMigas official Lambok Hutauruk said local affiliate Chevron Pacific Indonesia will produce 350,000 bpd of oil in 2012, higher than an existing company target of 330,000 bpd.

Harris Djauhari, an official at Chevron Pacific Indonesia, said the new drilling was key to meet this year's production level, but the company was concerned about possible land problems and resistance from local residents.

The firm's output makes up 40 percent of total national oil and gas production in Indonesia, though the company's production dropped by around 35,000 bpd last year due to a pipeline leak.

Indonesia, a former OPEC member, has struggled to attract new investment to halt a long-term decline in oil output.