JAKARTA, Sept 24 Indonesia's president-elect
Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he had not yet decided whether to
temporarily halt operations at Pertamina's energy
trading unit Petral, saying such a move needed to be carefully
calculated.
His comments differed from a statement released on Monday by
Widodo's transition office that said the president-elect would
suspend activities of oil traders at Petral to allow for an
audit of its operations as part of efforts to fight alleged fuel
smuggling and corruption.
"Whether this company is making fuel (purchasing)
inefficient, I don't know yet," Widodo, who takes office on Oct.
20, told reporters.
"If there is a recommendation (to alter Petral operations),
there needs to be checks in the field and accurate
calculations."
Pertamina officials declined to comment.
Petral, which started trading for Pertamina in 2009, trades
Indonesian as well as foreign crude oil and products. Its
markets are mostly in the Asia Pacific region as well as the
United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
