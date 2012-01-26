JAKARTA Jan 26 Indonesia is considering stopping its crude oil exports because of rising domestic demand in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, the deputy energy minister said on Thursday.

Exports were at about 477,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, according to the latest central bank data.

"Basically we will put priority on local demand before exports. And as demand is rising and production is dropping, we are considering stopping oil exports," Widjajono Partowidagdo told reporters.

Energy exports from Indonesia, a former OPEC oil producer, have been falling in recent years as the country struggles to boost output from ageing fields and attract new investment for development. (Reporting by Reza Thaher; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)