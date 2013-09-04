Sept 4 Indonesia is expected to produce 870,000
barrels of oil per day next year, up 5 percent from current
output, driven by increases from Exxon Mobil, state oil firm
Pertamina and China's CNOOC.
The following is the expected oil outputs by companies for
2014 compared with this year, in barrels per day, according to
the energy ministry.
Company 2014 budget 2013 actual* 2013 budget
estimate estimate
Chevron Pacific 310,500 321,470 319,430
Pertamina EP 128,890 118,530 123,330
Total 67,000 72,340 74,320
Pertamina Hulu Energy** 61,430 52,040 54,010
CNOOC 38,130 34,500 37,030
ConocoPhillips 28,780 34,670 32,890
Mobil Cepu 58,960 25,070 25,140
Chevron Indonesia 27,640 22,620 23,330
Petrochina 16,730 16,000 15,990
BOB - BSP Pertamina Hulu 14,000 12,730 15,040
Medco E&P 13,400 14,730 14,060
Vico Indonesia 13,860 12,860 13,010
Others 90,680 88,220 92,400
Total 870,000 826,000 840,000
* As of July 2013
** Consists of Pertamina Hulu Energy's stakes in N.W. Java Sea
and West Madura