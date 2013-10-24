JAKARTA Oct 24 Indonesia has broken off talks
on building two new refineries with Kuwait Petroleum and Saudi
Aramco due to disagreements over tax issues, an official with
state oil company Pertamina said.
That deals a setback to Indonesian efforts to be less
reliant on foreign oil products. Southeast Asia's largest
economy needs to tame a current account deficit driven mainly by
consumer demand for subsidized gasoline and diesel imports.
Indonesia is set to become the world's biggest importer of
gasoline by 2018, according to oil consultancy Wood Mackenzie,
but had hoped to alleviate some of its dependence on imported
oil products by building new refineries.
"We didn't reach a deal over taxes with Kuwait, so
eventually the negotiations failed," Chrisna Damayanto,
Pertamina's refinery director, told Reuters.
Negotiations with Saudi Aramco also failed after the
Indonesian government denied its request for lower taxes and a
tax holiday, Damayanto said.
Pertamina signed initial agreements with Saudi Aramco last
February and with Kuwait Petroleum in 2010 to build two
refineries by 2018, each with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per
day.
That would have raised Pertamina's refining capacity to 1.6
million bpd, just slightly above Indonesia's oil consumption in
2012, according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy.
Indonesia has been trying to beef up its refining capacity
for at least 10 years but no projects have ever got beyond
initial planning stages.
"Building new refineries is not our top priority right now.
We believe it would be useless to build new refineries when the
other old refineries we have still need to be upgraded,"
Damayanto said.
"Our first priority is to upgrade our old refineries."
An energy ministry spokesman could not confirm that talks
with Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Petroleum had failed, but said
Pertamina was planning to build a new refinery with state
funding.
Pertamina has a refining capacity of 1 million barrels bpd
across six refineries.
Indonesia's largest refineries are Cilacap (348,000 bpd) in
Central Java, Balikpapan (260,000 bpd) in East Kalimantan and
Dumai (170,000 bpd) in Sumatra.
(Additional reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi;
Editing by Tom Hogue)