JAKARTA Dec 22 Indonesia's Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Indonesian Petroleum Association (IPA) for a judicial review of new oil and gas cost recovery regulation, according to a government statement late on Wednesday.

In 2010, the IPA asked the court to revise several articles in the new rules, saying they were in contradiction with the existing oil and gas law.

The statement did not provide a reason for the rejection.

One article questioned by the IPA would allow the government to current contracts with oil and gas producers on recoverable cost and income-sharing within a short period of three months after the regulation goes into force.

The cost recovery scheme is a contract between the government and an oil and gas company that holds exploration rights to reimburse exploration expenses after the contract expires.

Oil and gas expert Kurtubi said the IPA must respect the government's decision now that its appeal has been rejected.

"The new regulation should not be blamed. It is meant to secure national interests in the oil and gas sector. Current oil and gas law should be completely changed. It has caused losses to oil and gas companies since 2001," he said.

IPA members include oil giants such as Chevron, Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips.