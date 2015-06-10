(Recasts, adds details)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesia's plan to develop 30
days' worth of fuel and oil emergency reserves is expected to
cost up to $24 billion, and would be in addition to plans to
boost operational reserves, an energy ministry official said on
Wednesday.
The government hopes funding for the emergency reserve
facilities would come from the private sector, but it may also
come from state-owned firms, Oil and Gas Director General
Wiratmaja Puja also told reporters.
He estimated that 45 million barrels of crude and fuel would
be needed for the emergency reserves, assuming demand of 1.5
million barrels per day.
"The function of this storage buffer is for emergencies,
like when there was a tsunami in Aceh, or wars. This requires a
lot of fuel, so when there's an emergency we're ready for at
least a month," Wiratmaja said.
The government hopes to begin designing the facilities next
year, he said. The estimated investment cost of $17 billion-$24
billion would cover construction costs as well as the fuel and
crude to fill new oil storage tanks, he said.
Regulations for the emergency reserves plan are currently
being drafted and are expected to be released this year.
Indonesia also plans to develop operational fuel reserves to
cover 30 days, up from around 22 days at present, Wiratmaja
said, and has asked state oil and gas firm Pertamina
and other companies to assist.
Last month Pertamina announced plans to build a fuel depot
in Jakarta as part of this programme.
The government is also considering hiring storage from other
firms and utilising facilities that oil and gas contractors are
no longer using, he said.
During the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC) meeting in Vienna last week, Indonesia's energy minister
said Saudi Arabia and Angola had expressed an interest in
investing in Indonesia's downstream sector.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Tom Hogue)