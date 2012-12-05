MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf consolidates, Ezdan leaps in Qatar

DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.