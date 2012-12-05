BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
JAKARTA, Dec 5 Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Tuesday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Asianagro Agungjaya 1,000 6,493 FOB Belawan Musim Mas 4,000 6,493 FOB Belawan Intibenua Perkasatama 2,000 6,493 FOB Dumai Total volume offered 17,500 Total volume traded 7,000 Previous volume auctioned 8,000 Previous top price 6,478 ($1 = 9600.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.