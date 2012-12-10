JAKARTA, Dec 10 Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Monday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Musim Mas 1,000 6,610 Ex fact Medan Musim Mas 2,000 6,610 FOB Belawan Berkah Emas Sumber Terang 1,000 6,610 FOB Belawan Multimas Nabati Asahan 3,000 6,610 FOB Belawan Victorindo Alam Lestari 3,000 6,610 FOB Dumai Total volume offered 16,000 Total volume traded 10,000 Previous volume auctioned 8,000 Previous top price 6,550 ($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Michael Taylor)