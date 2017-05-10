A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017 in this photo released by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) . Picture taken April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia April 29, 2017 in this photo released by the wildlife conservation group Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) . Picture taken April 29, 2017. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS

CENTRAL KALIMANTAN, Indonesia The health of a rare albino orangutan saved from captivity by environmentalists less than two weeks ago is improving, said Indonesian veterinarians at the quarantine facility where the five-year-old is being kept.

The pale-haired, blue-eyed female was rescued after being held captive by local residents in Central Kalimantan, where rampant deforestation has endangered the lives and habitats of dozens of species.

"We are still re-observing the condition of her skin and eyes. Overall she has been showing good progress over the last 10 days," veterinarian Arga Sawung Kusuma said.

Although she is not yet at an ideal weight, she has gained 4.5 kg (9.9 pounds) and is feeding on various fruits, and drinking sugar cane and milk regularly, marking a significant improvement in appetite, he said.

Orangutans, considered critically endangered by the World Wildlife Fund, usually have brown or orange hair and dark eyes. They are native to Indonesia and Malaysia.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Chris Gallagher)