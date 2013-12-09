JAKARTA Dec 9 Indonesia's government is still
trying to find a way around a mineral ore export ban that the
country's parliament is refusing to allow it to sidestep, chief
economic minister Hatta Rajasa said on Monday.
The ban, which comes into effect next month, is designed to
increase the value of the country's mineral exports. Indonesia
has for decades and with limited success tried to create more
value from its vast array of natural resources.
In this case, a smelter shortage has meant that none of the
major mining companies can meet the requirements to process
their ore before it is exported.
"We are trying to find a way, to find a solution. But that
doesn't mean we are going to break the law ... We are going to
talk again to parliament," Rajasa told reporters.
The ore export ban has come at an unwelcome time for the
government. Indonesia is scrambling to cut a large current
account deficit that has been undermining confidence in its
currency, Asia's weakest this year after falling around 20
percent to the dollar.
Any cut in exports will only mean a bigger deficit. The
authorities have been deliberately slowing growth in an attempt
to cut imports and the current account deficit.
Late last week, lawmakers rejected a government bid to water
down the ban by allowing mining companies to export unprocessed
ore if they were able to show they were building smelters or
were prepared to pay higher export taxes.
The Indonesian Mineral Entrepreneurs Association is also
against the ban, which it argues will destroy the domestic
mining industry by cutting into profit margins.
The association said the law favours big international
mining firms like Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc and
Newmont Mining Corp that can afford to build smelters.