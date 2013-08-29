JAKARTA Aug 29 Indonesia is confident that an
agreement can be reached with Asia-Pacific countries on listing
crude palm oil as an "environmental good", a move that would cut
trade tariffs and boost exports, a trade ministry official said
on Thursday.
Palm oil output in the world's top producer is forecast to
hit 28 million tonnes this year with exports of 18 million
tonnes, but this could rise if Indonesia is successful in its
talks with the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC).
Indonesia first raised the idea with APEC trade ministers in
April, but received a lukewarm response, with ministers focused
on implementing the 2013 list of environment goods, Iman
Pambagyo, director general for international trade cooperation
at the ministry of trade told Reuters.
But following talks at an APEC meeting in late June,
Pambagyo is now confident an agreement can be struck within 16
months, with Indonesia's hosting the APEC annual economic
leaders meeting in October likely to boost the nation's efforts.
"The way I see the response from APEC economies is that it
is more about the process, rather than saying that CPO is not
environmentally friendly," said Pambagyo.
Palm oil is used mainly as an ingredient in food such as
biscuits and ice cream, but also biofuel.
APEC approval to rebrand the edible oil as environmental
goods would be controversial, as the industry is often attacked
by green groups over forest clearing practices.
In another possible boost to palm oil trade, a preferential
trade agreement (PTA) between Indonesia and Pakistan that was
formally signed in February last year, could finally be
implemented from Sept. 1, Pambagyo said.
The trade deal, which would result in Pakistan lowering its
duty by 15 percent on crude palm oil from Indonesia, was put on
hold after a dispute relating to restrictions on the trade and
ports used for horticultural imports into Indonesia, he added.
Indonesian palm and palm kernal exports to Pakistan were
811,050 tonnes last year, according to industry data, behind top
buyers India, Europe and China.
