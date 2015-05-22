By Michael Taylor and Anuradha Raghu
| JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR
JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR May 22 The El Nino weather
phenomenon predicted by meteorologists could push depressed palm
oil prices as high as $700 a tonne this year, an industry group
in top producer Indonesia said on Friday, although any impact on
production would not come until early 2016.
The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed last week that an
intensifying El Nino had set in, threatening Indonesian farmers
with the dry conditions the weather pattern typically brings to
the region.
Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly
15 percent last year and have lost around 5 percent so far this
year to trade at 2,132 ringgit ($595) per tonne on Friday.
Prices will trade between $650 and $700 a tonne in the
second half due to the potential El Nino, Fadhil Hasan,
executive director at the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, told
Reuters.
"It's hotter than normal," Hasan said about current
conditions on Indonesian palm plantations.
Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil
palm planter by land size, forecast on Friday that prices would
probably trade between 2,200 and 2,400 ringgit ($614-$670) over
the rest of the year.
Higher palm prices could make soyoil more attractive to
vegetable oil buyers, with an El Nino bringing wet weather to
big soybean-planting areas in South America, helping supplies.
Palm, which is used as cooking oil as well as an ingredient
for many food products ranging from biscuits to ice cream, is
also widely expected to gain support ahead of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan next month.
Hasan maintained his Indonesian 2015 production and export
forecasts of 32.5 million tonnes and 21.6 million tonnes
respectively.
"The (El Nino) impact we are going to see, in terms of
production, is going to happen next year," he said, adding that
it was too early to estimate 2016 output.
In late March, palm giant Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
highlighted the threat of an El Nino or a "serious
water deficit" in the second half of 2015.
A strong El Nino weather pattern results in below-average
rainfall in top palm producers Indonesia and Malaysia.
If it happened, El Nino was most likely to be felt by
Southeast Asian palm growers from June to August, said Puru
Kumaran, chief financial officer at Malaysian-based planter IJM
Plantations Bhd, adding that any hit to production
would be no more than 5 percent in the second quarter of 2016.
"The effect will be nine months from there, and in Q2 2016,
then we will see some impact if moisture was down in a bad way,"
Puru said. "You need three continuous months of very dry weather
to see any immediate impact."
Separately, Indonesia's government has recently announced
plans for a new biodiesel funding regulation requiring exporters
to pay a levy of $50 per tonne on crude palm oil.
Senior government ministers have said the levy would be
implemented in the fourth week of May, but Hasan said delays in
establishing guidelines and a new biodiesel fund or agency meant
this would be pushed back as far as August.
"July or August ... It takes time. That's the way it is."
Indonesia's coordinating ministry for the economy was unable
to give immediate comment on Friday.
($1 = 3.5820 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Hidayat Setiaji in Jakarta and
Maximilian Heath Garcia Blanco in Buenos Aires; Reporting by
Michael Taylor; Editing by Alan Raybould)