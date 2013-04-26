JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia's first-quarter exports of crude palm oil and its derivatives totalled 5.67 million tonnes, an industry body in the world's top producer of the commodity said on Friday, as dominant buyers from India were lured in by lower global prices.

Exports were 1.7 million tonnes in March, 1.92 million tonnes in February and 2.05 million tonnes in January, according to a statement by the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).

India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, took 1.848 million tonnes in the first quarter, up 22.5 percent from the same period last year, the industry body added.

"The rise in the volume of exports to India was influenced by the world price of crude palm oil," the body said, adding that Chinese demand rose 31 percent to 639,000 tonnes in the first quarter from a year earlier.

The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed at 2,308 ringgit ($760) on Thursday, and is down about 5 percent this year. ($1=3.0365 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)