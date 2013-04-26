JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia's first-quarter
exports of crude palm oil and its derivatives totalled 5.67
million tonnes, an industry body in the world's top producer of
the commodity said on Friday, as dominant buyers from India were
lured in by lower global prices.
Exports were 1.7 million tonnes in March, 1.92 million
tonnes in February and 2.05 million tonnes in January, according
to a statement by the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).
India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, took
1.848 million tonnes in the first quarter, up 22.5 percent from
the same period last year, the industry body added.
"The rise in the volume of exports to India was influenced
by the world price of crude palm oil," the body said, adding
that Chinese demand rose 31 percent to 639,000 tonnes in the
first quarter from a year earlier.
The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed at 2,308 ringgit ($760) on Thursday,
and is down about 5 percent this year.
($1=3.0365 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)