NUSA DUA Indonesia Dec 2 Following are the highlights of the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook 2012 in Bali island where analysts, planters and traders outline key ideas, prices and issues within the $40 billion global industry.

GUO JIA HUA, DIRECTOR, DONGLING GRAIN & OIL LTD

"Vegetable oil stocks, particularly commercial stocks will be drawn down in 2011/2012 because of higher increase of consumption. Import volume for both oilseeds and vegetable oils will be higher because of stronger consumption and replenishment of state reserves."

"Our estimates for 2011/2012, is quite different from the USDA figure, and from the China National Grain and Oilseed Research Centre figure. For the coming crop year, production to be reduced, the returns of soybeans to farmers is lower than corn."

" We expect China soyoil imports to increase to 1.5 million tonnes, rapeseed oil at 700,000 tonnes and palm oil at six million tonnes."

DEROM BANGUN, VICE CHAIRMAN, INDONESIAN PALM OIL BOARD

"It is a success in terms of no new plantations opening," he said in reference to a forest clearing ban imposed by Jakarta this year as part of a $1 billion climate change deal with Norway."

"Climate change, global warming, carbon stocks, are not very well comprehended by the farmers - it must be translated into simple terms. There is now a gap between the global trend of climate discussion, with the farmers - they simply don't understand."

DAUD DHARSONO, PRESIDENT DIRECTOR, SMART TBK

"From the upstream point of view, the export tax is a bit of a burden. For the downstream point of view, it could be an incentive. Because I'm a planter, I'm upstream and would say the export tax have a more negative point, compared to a positive one."

He said the industry hoped the government would bring the tax levels lower.

FRANS CLAASSEN, GENERAL MANAGER OF DUTCH PRODUCT BOARD OF MARGARINE, FATS AND OILS

"We want the import tariffs on the European side and the differentional export taxes in Indonesia and Malaysia to be removed (for palm oil)."

"We are not very happy in the changes in the differential palm oil export tax from Indonesia. My suggestion is let the markets decide where is most economic and viable place to refine and process palm oil."

"So lower the differential export taxes and think about how you Indonesians can use your export taxes to promote sustainability."

EMILY FRENCH, MANAGING DIRECTOR, CONSILIAGRA

"There is no serious weather threats to production across the globe, barring South America. Palm oil production is on the decline for now but there just isn't a supply shock or a weather threat. I need something more bigger than that."

"World supplies of grains, oilseeds, meal and vegetable oils are interpreted as ample. Market sentiment will shift to a buyers market. I have a lot more vegetable oil, soybean buyers buying in the spot market."

"World crush margins remain poor/weak. The strong oil leg does not help. It is not fun being a crusher. It's a struggle. It will probably by soymeal that shows the new lows, followed by soybeans in December."

"Market moving to a net short position in the soy complex -- soybean and bean oil (first time since mid-2010). Soymeal is the shortest since 2006."

AMBONO JANURIANTO, PRESIDENT DIRECTOR OF BAKRIE SUMATERA

"Total production of Indonesian smallholder palm oil in 2010 is 7.6 million tonnes (out of a 23.2 million tonnes forecast by the government that year)."

"Total smallholder planted area in 2010 is 3.0 million hectares (out of a total 7-8 million hectares, government data shows)." (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Michael Taylor; editing by Miral Fahmy)