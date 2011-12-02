(Adds more comments)
NUSA DUA Indonesia Dec 2 Following are
the highlights of the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price
Outlook 2012 in Bali island where analysts, planters and traders
outline key ideas, prices and issues within the $40 billion
global industry.
For a take a look on the conference, see
GUO JIA HUA, DIRECTOR, DONGLING GRAIN & OIL LTD
"Vegetable oil stocks, particularly commercial stocks will
be drawn down in 2011/2012 because of higher increase of
consumption. Import volume for both oilseeds and vegetable oils
will be higher because of stronger consumption and replenishment
of state reserves."
"Our estimates for 2011/2012, is quite different from the
USDA figure, and from the China National Grain and Oilseed
Research Centre figure. For the coming crop year, production to
be reduced, the returns of soybeans to farmers is lower than
corn."
" We expect China soyoil imports to increase to 1.5 million
tonnes, rapeseed oil at 700,000 tonnes and palm oil at six
million tonnes."
DEROM BANGUN, VICE CHAIRMAN, INDONESIAN PALM OIL BOARD
"It is a success in terms of no new plantations opening," he
said in reference to a forest clearing ban imposed by Jakarta
this year as part of a $1 billion climate change deal with
Norway."
"Climate change, global warming, carbon stocks, are not very
well comprehended by the farmers - it must be translated into
simple terms. There is now a gap between the global trend of
climate discussion, with the farmers - they simply don't
understand."
DAUD DHARSONO, PRESIDENT DIRECTOR, SMART TBK
"From the upstream point of view, the export tax is a bit of
a burden. For the downstream point of view, it could be an
incentive. Because I'm a planter, I'm upstream and would say the
export tax have a more negative point, compared to a positive
one."
He said the industry hoped the government would bring the
tax levels lower.
FRANS CLAASSEN, GENERAL MANAGER OF DUTCH PRODUCT BOARD OF
MARGARINE, FATS AND OILS
"We want the import tariffs on the European side and the
differentional export taxes in Indonesia and Malaysia to be
removed (for palm oil)."
"We are not very happy in the changes in the differential
palm oil export tax from Indonesia. My suggestion is let the
markets decide where is most economic and viable place to refine
and process palm oil."
"So lower the differential export taxes and think about how
you Indonesians can use your export taxes to promote
sustainability."
EMILY FRENCH, MANAGING DIRECTOR, CONSILIAGRA
"There is no serious weather threats to production across
the globe, barring South America. Palm oil production is on the
decline for now but there just isn't a supply shock or a weather
threat. I need something more bigger than that."
"World supplies of grains, oilseeds, meal and vegetable oils
are interpreted as ample. Market sentiment will shift to a
buyers market. I have a lot more vegetable oil, soybean buyers
buying in the spot market."
"World crush margins remain poor/weak. The strong oil leg
does not help. It is not fun being a crusher. It's a struggle.
It will probably by soymeal that shows the new lows, followed by
soybeans in December."
"Market moving to a net short position in the soy complex --
soybean and bean oil (first time since mid-2010). Soymeal is the
shortest since 2006."
AMBONO JANURIANTO, PRESIDENT DIRECTOR OF BAKRIE SUMATERA
"Total production of Indonesian smallholder palm oil in 2010
is 7.6 million tonnes (out of a 23.2 million tonnes forecast by
the government that year)."
"Total smallholder planted area in 2010 is 3.0 million
hectares (out of a total 7-8 million hectares, government data
shows)."
