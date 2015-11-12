* President Widodo cut short U.S. visit last month due to
haze
* Palm group says better access to credit will help stop
burning
* Govt wrong to ask major firms to row back deforestation
pledges
By Bernadette Christina and Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Nov 12 Forest fires in Indonesia that
have caused choking smoke across much of Southeast Asia will
flare up again next year because government action to tackle the
crisis is ineffective, a palm farmers group said.
Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region have been
suffering for weeks from smoke caused by smouldering forest and
peatland fires, largely in Sumatra and Borneo islands that
authorities have struggled to contain.
Green groups and palm oil plantation firms say a 2009 law
that allows smallholder farmers to use slash-and-burn practices
to clear land for agricultural purposes is a key cause of the
annual fires when the burning gets out of control.
"Burning will still happen because the government hasn't
changed the regulations," Mansuetus Darto, secretariat at the
Indonesian Oil Palm Smallholders Union told Reuters on Thursday.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer and home to the
world's third-largest tropical forest, has faced increased
political pressure from neighbours Singapore and Malaysia to
address the crisis as the haze has spiked to unhealthy levels,
causing some school closures and flight cancellations.
Jakarta has said it would review laws that allow farmers to
burn up to two hectares (five acres), and last week sent letters
to plantation firms and provincial governments demanding
peatland conversion is immediately halted.
Previously, the government ordered four companies to suspend
operations for allegedly causing forest fires and revoked the
land licences of three other firms.
Darto, however, said the government needed to implement
stricter regulations to stop burning and give smallholders, who
account for 40 percent of Indonesian palm oil output, better
access to credit so they could afford to clear land using best
practices. His group has 48,000 members, mostly in Sumatra and
Kalimantan.
Using tractors, chainsaws or hand tools is the most
environmentally friendly way to clear forest areas approved for
development, say forestry groups, but these methods are more
expensive and time-consuming than fires.
Before his election last year President Joko Widodo promised
to provide easier access to credit for smallholder farmers, but
has yet to act on that pledge.
He cut short an official trip to the United States last
month to try and deal with the crisis as the fires pushed the
country's average daily greenhouse gas emissions above those of
the U.S.
Smallholder farmers have also been hit hard by a drop in
palm oil benchmark prices, which touched a near
six-and-a-half year low earlier this year.
To help, the Indonesian government wants major palm oil
companies to row back on their historic "no deforestation"
pledges made last year. The government says the pledges hurt
smallholder producers who cannot afford to adopt sustainable
forestry practices and are blocked from the supply chain.
Darto rejected this and said that the real reason why larger
companies were not buying from smallholders was due to weak palm
prices, not the Indonesian Palm Oil Pledge (IPOP).
The IPOP pledges made by major firms would in fact limit
expansion to help bolster palm prices, while strengthening the
relationship between his members and big plantations, he said.
"IPOP will benefit the farmers," Darto added. "Companies
won't expand their areas and this means they will instead
increase cooperation with farmers to increase productivity."
($1 = 4.3600 ringgit)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)