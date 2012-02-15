JAKARTA Feb 15 PT Perkebunan Nusantara
VII, an Indonesian state planter, aims to raise around 1.5
trillion rupiah ($166 million) in an initial public offering in
the second half of 2012 to finance its expansion plans, an
executive said on Wednesday.
Mardjan Ustha, the firm's production director, said the plan
still needs approval from the government and the state's planned
plantation holding firm PT Perkebunan Nusantara III.
PTPN VII, which operates in southern Sumatra island, had
crude palm oil production of 475,000 tonnes in 2011 and expects
output to rise 11 percent to 528,000 tonnes this year, he said.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)