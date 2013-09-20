MUMBAI, Sept 20 Palm oil exports from Indonesia, one of the world's top producers, are expected to rise 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 19 million tonnes in 2014, the chairman of the southeast Asian country's industry body said on Friday.

Indonesia's domestic palm oil output is seen rising to upto 30 million tonnes next year from 28 million tonnes in 2013, said Derom Bangun, chairman of Indonesian Palm Oil Board.

Local consumption is expected to rise by 5.9 percent to 9 million tonnes in 2014, he said.

"Local palm oil consumption is going up because of a government policy to increase the use of palm oil in diesel to 10 percent from 7.5 percent," Bangun said at an industry conference.

"But, local production is also going up. So our exports will rise even in 2014," he added.