July 16 Following is table showing the results of a survey of palm oil firms planning to boost refining capacity in Indonesia, the world's largest producer of the vegetable oil. It is based on responses from company officials and traders. For a related story, see: Refining capacity in tonnes Company Current Planned Total Investments Targeted date Capacity Capacity Capacity of completion Wilmar International 7,000,000 3,500,000 10,500,000 $100 mln Q3 2012 Musim Mas 5,000,000 3,500,000 8,500,000 $860 mln n/a Tunas Baru Lampung 1,802,450 0 1,802,450 n/a n/a Virgoz 1,760,000 480,000 2,240,000 $212 mln 2014 Asian Agri 1,700,000 1,700,000 3,400,000 n/a n/a Indofood Agri 1,430,000 0 1,430,000 n/a n/a Golden Agri (SMART) 1,380,000 1,200,000 2,580,000 $200 mln 2013-2014 Pacific Interlink 1,280,000 480,000 1,760,000 n/a 2012 Duta Palma 941,040 n/a 941,040 n/a n/a FELDA IFFCO/TH 500,000 145,000 645,000 $30 mln 2013 Plantations Bakrie Sumatera 531,200 464,000 995,200 $40 mln 2012-2013 PT Hasil Abadi 320,000 0 320,000 n/a n/a Perdana PT Mikie Oleo Nabati 320,000 n/a 320,000 n/a n/a Industri PT Gawi 300,000 0 300,000 n/a n/a First Resources 250,000 600,000 850,000 n/a Q1 2013 PT Dua Kuda 250,000 n/a 250,000 n/a n/a PT Eterindo 240,000 n/a 240,000 n/a n/a Wahanatama PT Cisadane Raya 180,000 0 180,000 n/a n/a Chemicals Ecogreen 100,000 n/a 100,000 n/a n/a Oleochemicals PT Bina Karya Prima 84,000 n/a 84,000 n/a n/a PT Indo Biofuels 40,000 n/a 40,000 n/a n/a Energy Astra Agro Lestari 0 640,000 640,000 n/a 2013 Sime Darby (Minimas 0 750,000 750,000 $100 mln 2012 Gemilang) Kencana Agri (JV 0 480,000 480,000 n/a Apr/May 2013 with Louis Dreyfus) Mewah 0 630,000 630,000 $145 mln n/a P&G 0 300,000 300,000 $100 mln n/a Ferrostaal (JV with 0 1,400,000 1,400,000 $500 mln mid-2013 PTPN III) PTT 0 130,000 130,000 $19 mln 2013 PTPN III 0 400,000 400,000 $127 mln n/a Djarum Food Group 0 320,000 320,000 $370,000 n/a Unilever 0 300,000 300,000 $117 mln n/a Total 25,408,690 17,419,000 42,827,690 $2.55 bln (Compiled by by Chew Yee Kiat, Michael Taylor, Niluksi Koswanage and Mas Alina; Editing by Ed Davies)