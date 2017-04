JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, cut its export tax for crude palm oil for May to 9 percent from 10.5 percent in April, an industry ministry official said on Friday.

The tax on cocoa bean exports was left at 5 percent, said Faiz Achmad, director of food industry and fisheries at the industry ministry. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by xxxxx)