* Feb export tax up from $3/T in Jan as reference price
rises
* Export tax rise could drive domestic sales higher
(Updates with picture tag for media clients, no changes to
text)
JAKARTA Jan 27 Indonesia will set its export
tax for crude palm oil (CPO) in February at $18 per tonne, up
from $3 per tonne this month, the country's trade ministry said
on Friday.
The tax will be increased as the government's reference
export price for crude palm oil is seen rising above a threshold
of $800 per tonne, the ministry said in a statement.
The government's price reference is set at $815.52 per tonne
for next month. An export tax of $18 per tonne is applied
whenever the export price is between $800 and $850 per tonne.
The rising export tax may encourage planters to sell more of
their products to domestic buyers, according to Indonesian Palm
Oil Association (GAPKI).
"If the export tax is too high, maybe it won't be attractive
for exports. Domestic consumption could be larger for
biodiesel," said Fadhil Hasan, executive director of GAPKI.
Sahat Sinaga, executive director of the Vegetable Oil
Industry Association, said imposing an $18 tax on top of a $50
per ton levy, will hurt competitiveness.
"It is like telling (companies) not to export," Sinaga said.
Any sign that exports from the world's largest palm oil
producer are being reduced by the tax increase would support
Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures.
On Friday, palm oil contracts for April on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange were trading around 3,060
ringgit ($691) a tonne, down less than 1 percent.
The export tax for cocoa beans will be kept unchanged in
February at 5 percent.
($1 = 4.4270 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska
Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Tom Hogue)