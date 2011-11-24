By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 24 Indonesia plans to
roll out a new palm olein futures contract next year, its third
try at pricing the market just as Jakarta uses lower export
taxes to supply more refined products of the edible oil
globally.
But a lack of reliable industry data from the world's
largest palm oil producer will make it difficult for traders and
analysts to price, implying this second attempt by the Indonesia
Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) may also fizzle out.
A formal announcement on this olein contract will be made at
the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook in Bali
next week.
The contract faces the 30-year old benchmark crude palm oil
futures <0#FCPO:> by Bursa Malaysia that sets the tone
for the $40 billion industry, but is losing some of its pricing
ability as Indonesian output has outpaced Malaysia's.
A bigger test comes from refined palm olein futures <0#DCP:>
on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, whose volumes have surged
from its debut in 2007 on strong hedging demand in the world's
top buyer of processed edible oil.
Here are questions and answers on the issue:
WHY IS INDONESIAN PALM OIL DATA CRUCIAL FOR FUTURES MARKETS?
Indonesian production is likely to make up half the global
total -- versus 40 percent three years ago -- fanning concerns
that markets cannot depend on regularly issued Malaysian data
that shows slowing output growth to price cargoes.
Also, Indonesia's push to boost annual refining capacity
that stands from 6 million to 24 million tonnes, based on
estimates from traders and analysts, will see processed palm oil
exports grow in the next two to three years.
This will undo Malaysia's refined palm oil export dominance
in big markets such as China and underlines a need for a new set
of data to gauge real demand and supply.
WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF A LACK OF INDONESIAN DATA?
The success of Indonesian palm oil futures contracts cannot
be guaranteed without reliable data.
Crude palm oil futures launched by ICDX last year and
Jakarta Futures Exchange's 2009 physical trading platform
attracts tiny volumes in part due to local producers' reluctance
to reveal their trading positions.
HOW ABOUT PRICE MANIPULATION?
Price manipulation is one other consequence of lack of data.
Indonesian firms sell crude palm oil at a small discount to
Malaysian futures, tapping into the general supply tightness in
the rival producer, retaining customers and making profits when
Indonesian output is so much higher.
Also, spreads between benchmark Bursa Malaysian crude palm
oil futures and Indonesian physical prices CPO-ID-P1
have become more volatile, driven by uncertainty over supply.
WHY IS INDONESIAN PALM OIL DATA SCARCE?
Buyers say the scarcity of Indonesian palm oil data is
deliberate. Top Indonesian palm oil firms compile their own data
and often share information with one another although they will
never reveal it to the market for fear of ceding the upper hand
in the setting of physical prices.
Also, revealing the exact export data means tax officials
could come after some Indonesian companies that tend to
under-report cargoes leaving the ports in an effort to avoid
tax.
The issue is also about size. The government has an uphill
task in surveying exports, stocks and output due to the scale of
the industry spread over the archipelago of 17,000 islands.
It boils down to governance. Unlike Malaysia, Indonesia does
not have a strong industry regulator to legally ensure that all
firms and small farmers report their monthly operations.
WHAT ELSE STANDS IN THE WAY OF INDONESIAN PALM OIL FUTURES?
The Southeast Asian country does not yet have an established
exchange with supporting back-office operations such as clearing
houses.
That has prompted Indonesian planters, such as PT Astra Agro
Lestari and the state plantations joint marketing
centre, PT KPB Nusantara, to use Malaysian futures and crude
palm oil prices in Rotterdam as the benchmark when auctioning
daily output.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)