Major palm oil buyers and suppliers assessed the impact of erratic weather, a looming global recession and resilient demand on prices at an annual Indonesian industry meeting last week. The three-day Indonesian Palm Oil Conference and Price Outlook 2012 looked at the country's push to ramp up refining capacity, create its own green standards and launch new futures contracts as the world's largest producer seeks to be more influential in global markets. Here are a selection of Reuters reports before and after the three-day conference. Double-click on the code in brackets to see the stories. Access to some items may depend on subscription level. For a PDF of Reuters reports on the meet, click: link.reuters.com/jex45s AFTER THE CONFERENCE > Palm investors could be burnt by fretting over La Nina > Lull before the storm for India's cooking oil refiners? AT THE CONFERENCE > HIGHLIGHTS-Palm oil outlooks by key analysts > Palm oil set for a bull market in 2012-Mistry > Weak economy, high premium to Brent to weigh on palm oil-Fry > Supply recovery, global economy to weigh on 2012 palm prices > HIGHLIGHTS-From the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference > Indonesia launches RBD palm olein futures next week > India palm imports from Indonesia likely to jump-IPOB > Malaysia palm stock build seen with Indonesia tax changes > Asian palm-based biofuel may struggle in U.S. > Indonesia palm output at 24.5 mln T in 2012-SMART > Dutch industry unhappy with Indonesia palm export tax move AHEAD OF THE CONFERENCE > Indonesia 2012 palm output seen flat -Astra Agro > Top analysts to present 2012 palm oil market forecasts > Taxes, weather in focus at Indonesia's largest palm oil meet > Indonesia palm olein futures may hit a wall on thin data > Indonesia's BW Plantation sees palm at 4,000 rgt in '12 > Palm oil production up 10 pct in 2011 -Sampoerna > Indonesia ICDX to launch tin, olein palm contracts in 2012 > EU likely to curb Indonesian palm biofuel imports > Palm seen at 3,000-3,400/T rgt in next 3 mths -Gapki ANALYSIS, FACTBOXES ON INDONESIA > Indonesian palm oil vital statistics > Many misses with Indonesian palm oil futures contracts > EU biodiesel plants fear closure as imports surge > India could burn fingers with aid to domestic palm refiners > Indonesia's refined palm oil tax redraws landscape > Land banks buffer Indonesian palm oil from forest ban > Palm oil, growth and Indonesia's forest clearing ban > Indonesia's moratorium on forest clearance KEY PALM OIL PRICES, DATA, TECHNICALS > Palm oil targets 2,017 ringgit in 2012 > For the latest market report > Indonesia Oct palm oil exports down 10 pct-industry source > For Malaysian palm oil export data > Physical palm oil price assessments > Indonesia's KPB Nusantara prices, Astra Agro Lestari auctions LATEST ON INDONESIAN EXPORT TAXES > Indonesia leaves Dec palm oil, cocoa export taxes unchanged > Indonesia avoids palm tax changes, eyes India rice deal > Indonesia CPO discount to Malaysia emerging on thin capacity > Indonesia,Malaysia to review crude palm oil export tax-sources > Indonesia's new export tax structure for palm oil products GRAPHICS > RBD palm olein's premium to crude futures: link.reuters.com/ryz53s > Indonesia new export taxes: link.reuters.com/tyz53s > Indonesia's palm oil exports by destination: link.reuters.com/byb83s > Indonesian palm oil exports by products: link.reuters.com/cyb83s > For planter's land banks in Indonesia: link.reuters.com/wyr69r > A table on yields in major palm producers: link.reuters.com/car98r (Page editor: Niluksi Koswanage)