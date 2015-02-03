JAKARTA Feb 4 Some Southeast Asian
agri-companies are exploiting a regulatory loophole and turning
to takeovers to expand their oil palm acreage in top exporter
Indonesia just as weak demand for the edible oil makes smaller
producers more open to deals.
Under a 2013 law, companies can only plant up to 100,000
hectares with oil palms, a limit put in place mainly to protect
the smallholders that account for about 40 percent of
Indonesia's palm oil output.
The restriction, however, exempts listed companies majority
owned by the public, which makes some of the 11 palm oil firms
listed on the Jakarta stock exchange potential takeover
targets for others seeking to expand their land bank. Nine of
these listed companies have a market value of less than $1
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The local regulations do indeed provide strong impetus for
private owners to consolidate and list their plantation holdings
on the Indonesian stock exchange or inject into a listed
company," Le Sa Cheah, head of Indonesia equity capital market
for Singapore's DBS Bank, told Reuters.
The slowing global economy has cut manufacturers' demand for
palm oil, which is used in everything from soap to foodstuff,
while weak crude oil prices and ample global supplies of
alternative edible oils have dimmed its appeal.
Analysts say smaller Indonesian producers are now more
willing to sell out as crude palm oil prices have
fallen for three of the past four years, and prospects of a
recovery are slim. That provides an opportunity for larger
agri-conglomerates keen to invest in palm oil in the long term.
"Sellers are more reasonable in their pricing," said Ivy Ng,
regional head of plantations at CIMB Investment Bank. "I think
there are still a few strong buyers out there looking for
acquisitions, so definitely there could be more."
Green Eagle Holdings, the palm oil business of local
conglomerate Rajawali Group, was one of the first movers: late
last year, it injected its plantation assets into PT BW
Plantation Tbk. This backdoor listing allows Green
Eagle to expand its oil palm acreage, under the 2013 law.
Malaysian firm Sime Darby Bhd, one of the world's
biggest palm oil producers, recently said it may list its palm
oil assets in Indonesia or launch a reverse takeover of an
Indonesian firm. Smaller local firm PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana
Tbk has also said it plans to acquire two firms for
1.5 trillion rupiah ($119 million) this year.
Some agri-conglomerates that have already reached their
acreage limit in Indonesia, however, are unwilling to test the
regulations and are looking elsewhere, such as in Africa, where
land is still abundant and companies are less restricted in
increasing their acreage.
Singapore-listed Wilmar International Ltd told
Reuters it was seeking to expand in Africa. Rival Golden
Agri-Resources Ltd also said it would look to Africa,
Brazil or Europe for growth.
"While we expect our focus to remain on Indonesia, we are
open to any geographic expansion opportunities," Golden Agri
Chief Financial Officer Rafael Buhay Concepcion, Jr. told
Reuters.
($1 = 12,632.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE, Anuradha
Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR, Michael Taylor in JAKARTA and Tripti
Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by Miral Fahmy)