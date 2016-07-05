JAKARTA, July 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
E nvironmentalists have warned of greater risks of haze and
forest fires in Southeast Asia after major palm oil firms
ditched a landmark "zero deforestation" pact in Indonesia.
Top producers and traders said last week that the Indonesian
Palm Oil Pledge (IPOP) will be disbanded, arguing Indonesia's
recent efforts to strengthen its own certification standards
were sufficient.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has been
criticised by green activists for failing to stop the region's
annual haze outbreaks - mainly caused by fires started in the
country to cheaply clear forests and land for plantations.
IPOP, signed in 2014, was hailed as a historic effort by
palm oil firms to agree to new limitations on what land could be
cleared for plantations to grow the edible vegetable oil, used
in everyday goods from biscuits to shampoo.
Jakarta, which saw the pact as competition to the
government's own standards, argued the agreement was too
difficult for smallholders to comply with. Smallholders account
for about 40 percent of its palm output.
But green groups said disbanding IPOP was a blow to
Indonesia's efforts to cut deforestation and fight the annual
forest fires, which last year were among the worst on record and
cloaked the region in haze for weeks.
"Haze fighting is a joint effort, it is more effective when
companies come together," said Bustar Maitar, Southeast Asia
forest director at the Center for International Policy, a
Washington-based think tank.
"This shows Indonesia, as a main palm oil producer, is
losing the momentum to produce sustainable palm oil," he told
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Maitar said the government's own standards, known as the
Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil system, were less strict as they
only ban land clearing in so-called primary forests, which have
been untouched, and peatland.
IPOP, meanwhile, also prohibits land clearing in forests
that have regrown after being cut down or cleared, and bushland
that has high carbon content.
"If the palm oil, paper, and rubber industries want to avoid
a repeat of the haze disaster, they will need to team up ... to
ensure that only suppliers free of deforestation and human
rights abuse obtain access to markets," Glenn Hurowitz, senior
fellow at the Center for International Policy, added.
Signatories of IPOP included Wilmar, Cargill, Golden
Agri-Resources, Asian Agri, Astra Agro Lestari and Musim Mas.
The decision to disband IPOP appears to run counter to
recent efforts by the Indonesian government to stop
deforestation and halt the annual forest fires. In April, the
government announced a moratorium on new palm oil concessions.
A recent study showed forest fires that blanketed Southeast
Asia last year released the greatest amount of climate-changing
carbon since record blazes in 1997, producing emissions higher
than the whole European Union.
