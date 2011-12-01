* India to buy 3 million tonnes Indonesian palm this year

* Indonesia govt may look again at palm export taxes early 2012-IPOB

By Michael Taylor

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Dec 1 Imports of Indonesian palm oil by top buyer India are likely to rise 10 percent each year for the next five years as rising population and wealth boost its purchasing power, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board (IPOB) said on Thursday.

India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, will import about 3 million tonnes of crude palm oil from Southeast Asia's largest economy this year, Derom Bangun, vice chairman at the IPOB told Reuters.

Bangun, who is also the founder of PT Kinar Lapiga, an oil palm plantation company in north Sumatra, sees Central Asia and Ukraine emerging as strong palm importers in the coming years.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, will produce around 24 million tonnes of palm oil this year, Bangun said, with around 13.2 million tonnes processed by the domestic downstream sector.

He sees downstream activities rising by between 15-16 percent next year. "It is going to be rising because even at the moment, they have not utilised full capacity of the refineries, which already exist," Bangun said on the sidelines of the 7th Annual Indonesian Palm Oil Conference.

Bangun said he hoped the government would consider changes to its export tax system in early 2012, with the best solution being to change the way the tax is worked out each month to a system that makes it lower.

Indonesia changed the structure of its palm export taxes earlier this year. It increased the export tax bottom for crude palm oil and slashed the export tax cap for refined palm oil as part of efforts to encourage downstream industries, secure domestic supplies and reduce volatility in cooking oil prices.

The Indonesian government's move to boost the refining industry threatens to undercut the world's No.2 producer Malaysia, and has also angered many refiners in India.

The palm export tax rate for the following month is now calculated based on CIF Rotterdam prices, Malaysian benchmark and Jakarta future prices, a finance ministry document showed.

"From many aspects, it is not the right structure, but we understand the reason for the government to have that kind of structure and tariff rate," Bangun said.

"It helps the future downstream industry ... I believe the government will consider to change or modify it." (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Sugita Katyal)