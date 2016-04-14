(Recasts, updates throughout)
By Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia, the world's top
producer of palm oil, will issue a moratorium on new palm oil
concessions, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday, part of the
country's efforts to reduce the sector's impact on the
environment.
Home to the world's third-largest area of tropical forests,
Indonesia has been criticised by green activists and other
Southeast Asian nations on its forestry policy and for failing
to stop the region's annual "haze" problem caused by
forest-clearing for palm and pulp plantations.
Palm oil is a major growth driver in Southeast Asia's
largest economy, and the industry is sensitive to the issue of
environmental standards, used by global food and consumer goods
giants like Kellog, Mars and Unilever, to
determine which producers are acceptable.
"They can no longer ask for concessions for palm oil
mining," Widodo told reporters on Thursday, when asked about the
moratorium plans. Widodo said he had spoken to government
ministers regarding the plan but stopped short of providing a
timeline for the move.
Based on the government's calculations, the area already
issued to oil palm growers could be more than twice as
productive "provided they use the right seeds", the president
said.
Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman said he agreed with
the plan, adding that in terms of productivity Indonesian palm
growers were a long way behind those in Malaysia.
"We should invest in sugar, corn and cattle," Sulaiman told
reporters, noting that Indonesia is already the world's top palm
oil producer and that output from its existing plantations is
expected to climb.
Earlier on Thursday, the government's anti-monopoly agency
announced it would investigate suspected cartel practices among
a grouping of the country's biggest palm oil producers -
including Wilmar International, Cargill Inc
and Golden Agri Resources - that are signatories to
the Indonesian Palm Oil Pledge.
The landmark pledge to cut deforestation, agreed in 2014,
was seen as in direct competition with the government's own
standards and too difficult for smallholders to comply with.
Smallholders account for about 40 percent of Indonesia's
palm output.
Last week media reports said Hollywood actor Leonardo
DiCaprio faced the risk of being banned from returning to
Indonesia over his comments that palm oil plantations are
destroying the Sumatran rainforests and endangering wildlife.
Later, however, the forestry minister said she shared
DiCaprio's concerns and that he had acted in good faith.
