JAKARTA Oct 20 Gains in Indonesia's palm oil
output next year will be 500,000 tonnes lower than initially
expected, the chairman of an industry body in the world's top
producer said, as the El Nino dry weather pattern offsets higher
yields from maturing trees.
Crude palm oil will rise to 33 million tonnes in 2016, Derom
Bangun, chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Board told reporters
on Tuesday, lower than the 33.5 million tonnes initially
estimated and the 31.5 million tonnes forecast for this year.
Indonesia is expected to face moderate El Nino dry
conditions which could strengthen until December, and any drop
in production may support benchmark palm prices, which
have added 2 percent this year and are currently trading at
around 2,302 ringgit ($543) per tonne.
"There will be increase in production from new trees planted
in 2010/2011," said Bangun, whose group is an umbrella
organisation of major Indonesian palm oil associations and gives
policy recommendations to the government. "For next year,
weather will also effect production."
The El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
western Pacific, typically leads to scorching weather across
Asia but heavy rains and floods in South America.
Japan's weather bureau said earlier this month that an El
Nino weather pattern was continuing and there was a strong
possibility it would stretch into spring.
Both the Indonesian Palm Oil Association and palm giant
Golden Agri-Resources have both cut their Indonesia
palm production forecasts in recent weeks due to El Nino.
Palm oil is used mainly as an ingredient in food such as
biscuits and ice cream, and in the production of biofuels.
($1 = 4.2410 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Michael Taylor;
Editing by Editing by Michael Perry)