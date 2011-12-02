* Fall of 4.2 percent seen from average price so far this year

* Output expected to recover after erratic weather

* Bleak global economic outlook to hurt prices

By Michael Taylor and Niluksi Koswanage

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Dec 2 Average palm oil prices are likely to fall to 3,115 ringgit ($990) a tonne next year, down from 2011's record average, on expectations of output recovery after a spell of erratic weather and a bleak global economic outlook, a Reuters poll of edible oil producers, traders and analysts shows.

The figure is down 4.2 percent from an average of 3,250 ringgit logged so far in 2011.

This year's average price is set for a record thanks to heavier than usual rains hurting Southeast Asian output in the first quarter and robust demand from emerging markets that intially offset the early effects of the euro zone debt crisis.

The survey of 13 poll respondents was carried out at the 7th Annual Indonesian Palm Oil Conference over three days.

The result comes in slightly higher than the median in a poll earlier this year as many contributors still hewed to views of strong demand next year.

"Production growth will be normalized in 2012, while demand should grow steadily along with the increasing population and incomes," said Andrian Tanuwijaya, an analyst at Trimegah Securities.

Palm oil rose 1.8 percent to 3,047 ringgit per tonne by 0322 GMT, but is down around 20 percent this year, squeezed by worries about slowing economic growth and sovereign debt concerns weakening demand for raw materials.

"Supply is not going to be affected, we are going to see the global economic scenario driving the market," an India-based edible oil trader said.

Production in Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, is estimated to hit 23 million to 24 million tonnes in 2011, but could rise by as much as 1.5 million tonnes next year, a leading planter told Reuters this week.

Some market players said this was a marked decline from previous years, when Indonesia's production increase could be 2 million to 3 million tonnes a year, and this kept prices from falling too low.

The major swings in palm oil prices would come from Malaysia's production, which will grow at an even smaller rate, thanks to limited acreage. This year Malaysia's output is expected to rise to 18.3 million tonnes.

Both countries account for more than 90 percent of global supplies of the edible oil, which used in products such as food, cosmetics, tyres and biofuels, which is likely to hit 45 million tonnes for 2011.

"Prices will be slightly lower," said an Indonesia-based trader.

"Production is seasonally lower (November to February) and it will prop up the price but any gains are going to be wiped out by the euro debt crisis and the potential recession it brings," he added.

Palm oil investor sentiment has improved in recent weeks, however, on lower production expectations from the fourth quarter, as dominant Southeast Asian producers enter the rainy season and the La Nina weather pattern is seen to be returning.

But despite many planters reporting limited or no dramatic impact from the heavy rains for now, some market players remain bullish.

"(Recent price rises) are less than I expected," said Derom Bangun, vice chairman at the Indonesia Palm oil Board. "Compared to the fundamentals, the price is slightly under-valued.

"It may go up ... sometime in the first quarter but then it may go down in the middle of the year." ($1=3.1400 ringgit) (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)