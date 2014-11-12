By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, Nov 12 Crude palm oil output in world's top producer Indonesia fell around 11 percent in October, a survey of leading industry officials showed, with production hampered by dry weather conditions on plantations. Palm output in Southeast Asia's largest economy was 2.385 million tonnes in October, according to the median estimate in a Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry officials and plantation companies, versus 2.675 million tonnes in September. "I wouldn't be surprised if there was a drop because the same has happened in Malaysia also," said Pawan Kumar, an analyst at Rabobank International. "Cyclically, we have seen the peak earlier this year in August ... and secondly what we see are reduced yields due to the dryness in early January-February." September and October are usually peak periods for palm output in Southeast Asia, ahead of the monsoon season in November and December, when thunderstorms and flooding can delay harvesting and complicate transport of fruit to mills. But prolonged dry spells in Indonesia during the first and third quarters are likely to hurt palm output from now until the early parts of next year, industry analysts say. Indonesian output of palm oil will grow by just over 3 percent in 2015, an industry association said on Tuesday. The median estimate for Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO) exports in October was 1.82 million tonnes, up from 1.75 million tonnes last month, while inventories were seen at 2.37 million tonnes versus 2.5 million tonnes in September. A combination of the dip in output and strong demand from top buyer India during its main festival season this year may have helped cut stock levels, Kumar said. In an effort to remain competitive with rival grower Malaysia, Indonesia slashed its monthly CPO export tax to zero for October and November. Reliable palm oil data is difficult to find in Indonesia. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, which showed 1.7 million tonnes of exports for September. The monthly Reuters survey includes contributions from GAPKI, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology, one of the largest listed palm companies. Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for 2014 (all forecasts are in million tonnes): Month Output Exports Inventories October 2.385 1.820 2.378 September 2.675 1.750 2.500 August 2.750 1.720 2.575 (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)