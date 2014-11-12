By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Nov 12 Crude palm oil output in world's
top producer Indonesia fell around 11 percent in October, a
survey of leading industry officials showed, with production
hampered by dry weather conditions on plantations.
Palm output in Southeast Asia's largest economy was 2.385
million tonnes in October, according to the median estimate in a
Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry officials and
plantation companies, versus 2.675 million tonnes in September.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there was a drop because the
same has happened in Malaysia also," said Pawan Kumar, an
analyst at Rabobank International.
"Cyclically, we have seen the peak earlier this year in
August ... and secondly what we see are reduced yields due to
the dryness in early January-February."
September and October are usually peak periods for palm
output in Southeast Asia, ahead of the monsoon season in
November and December, when thunderstorms and flooding can delay
harvesting and complicate transport of fruit to mills.
But prolonged dry spells in Indonesia during the first and
third quarters are likely to hurt palm output from now until the
early parts of next year, industry analysts say.
Indonesian output of palm oil will grow by just over 3
percent in 2015, an industry association said on Tuesday.
The median estimate for Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO)
exports in October was 1.82 million tonnes, up from 1.75 million
tonnes last month, while inventories were seen at 2.37 million
tonnes versus 2.5 million tonnes in September.
A combination of the dip in output and strong demand from
top buyer India during its main festival season this year may
have helped cut stock levels, Kumar said.
In an effort to remain competitive with rival grower
Malaysia, Indonesia slashed its monthly CPO export tax to zero
for October and November.
Reliable palm oil data is difficult to find in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes monthly
data provided by a professional surveyor, which showed 1.7
million tonnes of exports for September.
The monthly Reuters survey includes contributions from
GAPKI, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable
Oil Industry Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources &
Technology, one of the largest listed palm companies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for
2014 (all forecasts are in million tonnes):
Month Output Exports Inventories
October 2.385 1.820 2.378
September 2.675 1.750 2.500
August 2.750 1.720 2.575
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)